

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Literary luminary Margaret Atwood is being celebrated for her contributions to Canadian letters with a special stamp.

Canada Post says it will honour Atwood with a new stamp to be revealed at a ceremony at the Toronto Reference Library on Thursday.

One of Canada's most prolific and decorated writers, Atwood's bibliography spans more than 50 books of poetry, fiction, criticism, essays and graphic novels.

She is best known for her dystopian depictions of societies wracked by patriarchal oppression and environmental ruin, as exemplified by the 1985 classic, “The Handmaid's Tale.”

The award-winning author is expected to attend Thursday's event alongside filmmaker Sarah Polley, who adapted Atwood's 1996 novel “Alias Grace” into a TV miniseries, and activist Ceta Ramkhalawansingh.

Others famous Canadians who have recently been added to Canada Post's stamp collection include Indigenous singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte Marie and late acting legend Christopher Plummer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2021.