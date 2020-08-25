

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canadian streaming service Crave and contestants of “Canada's Drag Race” are speaking out against hateful messages some of the show's queens and judges have received from viewers on social media.

Vancouver-based drag artist and contestant Ilona Verley tweeted this week that she “ended up in the hospital with a suicide attempt” from all the hate she was getting after a recent episode aired.

She said she's sick of letting people get away with bullying, and vowed to defend fellow queen and contestant Rita Baga against the vitriol she's also getting online.

Verley later tweeted that she's now fine and “in a really good head space.”

Meanwhile Scarlett BoBo, who is also competing on the show, tweeted: “Please stop sending hate to members of the cast,” adding: “It's fine to have your favourites but bullying is not okay.”

In an emailed statement to The Canadian Press, Crave said it hopes fans will respect the show's message of “inclusivity and acceptance.”