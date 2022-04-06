

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - “Canada's Drag Race” slayed the reality categories at the Canadian Screen Awards with six wins, including best reality series.

Trophies were handed out Wednesday night at virtual ceremonies celebrating the best in reality, lifestyles, animation, and kids TV programming.

Crave's drag queen competition also claimed titles for best directing, best writing, best reality picture editing and best non-fiction casting, while “Canada's Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza” was named best variety or entertainment special.

TVOKids' “Paw Patrol” was named the top preschool show and won best sound for animation, while TVOKids' “All-Round Champion” claimed best children's or youth non-fiction program, and YTV's “The Hardy Boys” won best children's or youth fiction program.

Other winners included CBC's 2021 Juno Awards broadcast, named best live special, and CTV Comedy's “Corner Gas Animated,” named best animated series and best direction, animation.

A series of nightly CSA awards shows will lead to Sunday's marquee celebration, set to air on CBC and CBC Gem. The Indigenous thriller “Night Raiders” and CBC's gender-fluid millennial dramedy “Sort Of” are among the leading contenders.

Awards shows on Thursday will honour drama and comedy crafts as well as scripted programs and performances; while the Friday presentation is focused on cinema.

On Tuesday, the CSAs recognized sports programming, awarding best live sports event and best live sports direction to Sportsnet's coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup final game 4, while best sports program or series went to “Nike's Big Bet” on CBC.

That same night, Obsidian Theatre's “21 Black Futures” was the big winner among digital and immersive categories, claiming four wins including best web fiction program or series, best writing, best direction and best performance for Lovell Adams-Gray.

