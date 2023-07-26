

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canadian “ Jeopardy ” contestants are questioning the decision to continue filming new episodes using old questions while the show's writers are on strike.

Ray Lalonde, the Toronto-based set builder who won 13 consecutive games last season, said the show is forcing would-be contestants to decide whether or not to cross the Writers Guild of America's picket line.

“I hate that they're putting people in that position,” he said by phone Wednesday. “People have dreamed about getting on the show. This is their shot at TV. It might happen once in a lifetime and they have to wrestle with that for themselves.”

WGA writers are responsible for devising “ Jeopardy ” trivia clues.

Lalonde, who as one of this year's top performers would be poised to compete in the annual tournament of champions, said last week on social media he would not participate if invited to do the post-season program that pits former winners against one another.

Lalonde, a lifelong union supporter, posted his stance on Reddit, and other winners from last season agreed.

Days later, a spokesperson for the show's producers Sony Pictures Entertainment said they never had any intention of going ahead with post-season programming such as the tournament of champions, but that they would proceed with filming Season 40 using material written by guild members before they went on strike.

“We have always been careful to honour our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers. However, just as we did, led by Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall to more than 200 affiliate stations nationwide,” the spokesperson said.

The show is also set to share “exciting plans” about the rest of the season next month, they said.

Even so, Lalonde says “ Jeopardy ” is a struck production, so he's disappointed the show is going ahead while its writers are on strike.

“The fact that they're scheduling a whole season of shows and the studio hasn't even scheduled a talk with the writers? I don't think that feels like respect to me.”

Mattea Roach, the most successful Canadian contestant to take the “ Jeopardy ” stage, said they too are questioning the show's move.

In an ideal scenario, Roach said, the studios would agree to the WGA's demands and this would be a non-issue.

But given the current lack of scheduled negotiations with the studios and union members represented by either WGA or SAG-AFTRA, that seems unlikely, they said.

“It would be preferable for the season to not commence with new episodes until the strike is resolved,” Roach said.

However, Roach said, they aren't sure if there are contractual obligations that have forced the show's hand.

Regardless, they said, the writers are crucial to the success of “ Jeopardy ” and the decision not to proceed with the post-season reflects that.

“When I participated in tournament of champions and when I did (' Jeopardy Masters'), it was very clear that the writers were attuned to the level of material that was needed,” they said. “It's clear that the show's producers recognize how critical the writers are to making the show what it is.”

A New York-based editor originally from Toronto who was a runner-up last season said he's not sure what he would do if he was called to the show this year instead of last.

“If I was put in that situation and asked to potentially cross a picket line, that would be a really tough call,” Ron Nurwisah said.

“I've been a lifelong fan of the show and a lifelong trivia nerd, and to get to play what I like to call the most fun round of trivia you ever get to play was a great experience.”

But he agreed with Roach: without the writers, the show wouldn't be what it is.

“At the end of the day, I want to stand in solidarity with those workers and those writers,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.