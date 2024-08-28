

The Canadian Press





The Reklaws' journey on “America’s Got Talent” has come to an end.

Canadian country duo Stuart and Jenna Walker were eliminated from the competition show Wednesday night after their quarterfinals performance failed to secure enough fan votes.

Although the siblings' rendition of their song “Long Live the Night” got a big audience applause on Tuesday's live show, judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell said the performance didn't live up to expectations set by the band's audition.

“People Don’t Talk," a deeply personal song about their late mother’s mental health struggles, had wowed all four "AGT" judges in the early stages of the competition.

The Reklaws are considered one of Canada's top country acts but they had hoped the popular NBC show, airing on Citytv in Canada, would help raise their profile in Nashville.

The duo, originally from North Dumfries, Ont., has received eight Canadian Country Music Association awards and eight Juno Award nominations since they began performing together in 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.