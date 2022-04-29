

The Canadian Press





Canadian “Jeopardy!” Hall-of-Famer Mattea Roach is now tied for the sixth longest streak in the TV quiz show's history.

She's now tied with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri, who also won 19 games.

The 23-year-old's winnings now total US$469,184 -- the sixth biggest haul in the show's regular-season history.

Roach, who lives in Toronto and was raised in Halifax, has also earned a spot in the show's tournament of champions, set to air in the fall.

She holds the longest win streak by a Canadian contestant.

