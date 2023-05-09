Canadian journalist Connie Walker wins Pulitzer Prize for podcast
Connie Walker, a Cree journalist from Okanese First Nation in Saskatchewan, is shown in an undated handout photo. Walker has won the Pulitzer Prize for audio reporting for the podcast "Stolen: Surviving St. Michael's," an investigation into her father's abuse at a residential school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Connie Walker
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2023 12:31PM EDT
Canadian journalist Connie Walker has won the Pulitzer Prize.
She won the audio reporting award for the Gimlet Media podcast “Stolen: Surviving St. Michael's,” an investigation into her father's abuse at a residential school.
Walker, who is from Okanese First Nation in Saskatchewan, tracked down priests from St. Michael's Indian Residential School in Duck Lake, Sask. and spoke with survivors, including her aunts and uncles, about what happened decades ago.
The Pulitzer citation describes the podcast as “a personal search for answers expertly blended with rigorous investigative reporting.”
Walker, a former CBC journalist, said in a tweet that the win left her “speechless and in shock.”
The show, which is a Spotify original, was also nominated for a Peabody Award for best podcast.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.