Canadian Oscar nominees include animators, sound mixers and set decorator
Directors Jeremy Comte and Marianne Farley, pose for photos after their films, Fauve and Marguerite, were nominated for Oscars in the Best Live Action Short category, January 22, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 8:27AM EST
TORONTO -- Several Canadians are in the running for Oscars tonight.
Trevor Jimenez, who grew up in Toronto and Hamilton, is nominated for best animated short for "Weekends."
The category also includes Toronto-raised Domee Shi for "Bao" and Vancouver-based couple David Fine and Alison Snowden for "Animal Behaviour."
Meanwhile, the live action short film category has two finalists from Montreal -- Jeremy Comte for "Fauve" and Marianne Farley for "Marguerite."
Other Canadian nominees include sound mixer Paul Massey for "Bohemian Rhapsody," sound mixer Craig Henighan for "Roma" and set decorator Gordon Sim for "Mary Poppins Returns."
The 91st Academy Awards, which will air on CTV and ABC, will also include two Toronto-raised presenters -- Mike Myers and Stephan James.