

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Several Canadians are in the running for Oscars tonight.

Trevor Jimenez, who grew up in Toronto and Hamilton, is nominated for best animated short for "Weekends."

The category also includes Toronto-raised Domee Shi for "Bao" and Vancouver-based couple David Fine and Alison Snowden for "Animal Behaviour."

Meanwhile, the live action short film category has two finalists from Montreal -- Jeremy Comte for "Fauve" and Marianne Farley for "Marguerite."

Other Canadian nominees include sound mixer Paul Massey for "Bohemian Rhapsody," sound mixer Craig Henighan for "Roma" and set decorator Gordon Sim for "Mary Poppins Returns."

The 91st Academy Awards, which will air on CTV and ABC, will also include two Toronto-raised presenters -- Mike Myers and Stephan James.