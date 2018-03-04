

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - There will be a flood of Canadian nominees from "The Shape of Water" at tonight's Academy Awards.

The film, which was shot in Hamilton and Toronto, is nominated for a leading 13 Oscars.

Toronto producer J. Miles Dale is co-nominated with director Guillermo del Toro for best picture.

Canadians who worked on the film are also nominated in categories including costume design, film editing, sound editing, sound mixing, and production design.

Other Canadian Oscar nominees this year include Toronto-born veteran actor Christopher Plummer for his supporting role in "All the Money in the World."

Vancouver-born production designer Dennis Gassner is nominated for "Blade Runner 2049."

Also nominated is the animated film "The Breadwinner," which is a Canadian co-production.