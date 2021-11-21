

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK -- Toronto was well represented in New York, as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Kim's Convenience" star Simu Liu hosted "Saturday Night Live," the comedy sketch show created by Toronto-born Lorne Michaels.

Marvel's first Asian superhero used his opening monologue to reveal how he got the role.

The Mississauga-raised Liu joked that he did what every Canadian does to get their big break -- he asked politely.

He told the audience in 2014, he tweeted "Hey Marvel, great job with Captain America and Thor. Now how about an Asian superhero."

Once he was cast in the starring role five years later, he tweeted "Thanks for getting back to me."

Liu ended the story by saying "Clearly, I'm Canadian."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021