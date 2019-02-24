

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canadian sound engineer Paul Massey has won an Oscar for his work on "Bohemian Rhapsody."

He won the trophy alongside Tim Cavagin and John Casali in the best sound mixing category.

"I would like to dedicate this to my kids," he said, naming them in his acceptance speech.

"I love you all. Thank you."

Massey also thanked the film's producers, sound crew and members of rock band Queen, who are the subject of the film.

"A massive shout-out to Brian May and Roger Taylor," Massey said. "Thank you so much for your music and for your collaboration and your support."

This is the eighth Oscar nomination for Massey.

He was born in England but early in his career lived in Toronto for 13 years before moving to Los Angeles.

Massey was previously nominated for an Oscar for "The Martian" by Ridley Scott, with whom he's worked on several projects.

His other nominations include the films "3:10 to Yuma," "Walk the Line" and "Legends of the Fall."

Several other Canadians are in the running for Oscars tonight.

Trevor Jimenez, who grew up in Toronto and Hamilton, is nominated for best animated short for "Weekends."

The category also includes Toronto-raised Domee Shi for "Bao" and Vancouver-based couple David Fine and Alison Snowden for "Animal Behaviour."

Meanwhile, the live action short film category has two finalists from Montreal -- Jeremy Comte for "Fauve" and Marianne Farley for "Marguerite."