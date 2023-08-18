

The Canadian Press





A Canadian high school teacher is the winner of the latest season of the History Channel's survival reality show “Alone.”

Alan Tenta, from Columbia Valley, B.C., outlasted nine other competitors in the northern Saskatchewan wilderness to win the US$500,000 prize.

Tenta says in a news release that it was an “honour” to be selected to compete in Season 10 of the show and he is grateful for the support he's received from his family, friends and students.

Tenta says he was prepared for the competition because he spends a lot of time outdoors and was already familiar with the plants and animals in the region.

In this season of “Alone,” 10 survivalists competed for the big prize by fighting off black bears, wolves and other animals while dealing with “bone-chilling” temperatures of a remote area in Saskatchewan.

Another Canadian, business owner Wyatt Black of Bracebridge, Ont., finished second in the season finale, which aired on Thursday.

Other competitors included an “off-grid” organic farmer from Wisconsin, a hunting guide from Texas and a pilot from Alaska.

The History Channel says “Alone” is the No. 1 show on the network and the top-ranked show on the streaming platform StackTV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.