

Monika Scislowska, The Associated Press





WARSAW, Poland (AP) - The jury of the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition has announced Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada as the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition that launches pianists' world careers.

The announcement came early Thursday, just hours after the last among the 12 finalists played a Chopin concerto with the orchestra at the packed National Philharmonic in Warsaw.

The second prize and 30,000 euros ($35,000) went jointly to Alexander Gadjiev, representing Italy and Slovenia, and Kyohei Sorita of Japan, while the third prize of 20,000 euros ($23,000) was awarded to Martin Garcia Garcia of Spain.

Liu's first reaction was “Oh my god. I don't know what to say, honestly.”

“We have been dreaming with all these people here for this prestigious stage,” the 24-year-old said in English.

“Being able to play Chopin in Warsaw is one of the best things you can imagine, of course, so I'm truly honored for this award, of course, and for this jury's trust and for all the warmth I have received in recent days,” Liu said.

The website for the prize says Liu graduated from the Montreal Conservatoire under Richard Raymond. He has performed with major ensembles including the Cleveland Orchestra, Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra, Montreal Symphony Orchestra and Orchestra of the Americas.

High ranking in the renowned competition opens the world's top concert halls to the pianists and pave the way to recordings with best known record companies.

Held every five years, the competition was postponed from 2020 by the pandemic.

Jury head Katarzyna Popowa-Zydron has said that apart from being excellent pianists, the participants should also show sensitivity and bring freshness to the music.

“I try to look for a rapport between the performer and Chopin,” Popowa-Zydron said in an interview early in the competition.

Music is a “message from a person and (the musicians) should know what kind of person Chopin was.”

Bowing to their artistry, the 17-member jury allowed two more finalists this year than usual. The competition, held every five years, was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

The finalists were Leonora Armellini of Italy; Canada's J.J. Jun Li Bui and Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu; Alexander Gadjiev, representing Italy and Slovenia; Martin Garcia Garcia of Spain; Eva Gevorgyan representing Russia and Armenia; Jakub Kuszlik and Kamil Pacholec of Poland; Japan's Aimi Kobayashi and Kyohei Sorita; China's Hao Rao; and Hyuk Lee of South Korea.

Observers noted that the level of the competition was very high this year and said it's difficult to pick a favorite to win.

All the finalists are “very outstanding artists,” said Aleksander Laskowski, spokesman for the Fryderyk Chopin Institute that organized the competition.

Among previous winners are Maurizio Pollini of Italy, Argentina's Martha Argerich, Garrick Ohlsson from the United States, Poland's Krystian Zimerman and Artur Blechacz, and Seong-Jin Cho of South Korea.

Chopin, Poland's best known and beloved classical music composer and pianist, was born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola near Warsaw to a Polish mother and a French father. He left Poland at 19 to broaden his musical education in Vienna and then in Paris, where he settled, composing, giving concerts and teaching the piano. He died on Oct. 17, 1849, in Paris and is buried at the Pere Lachaise cemetery. His heart is at the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw.