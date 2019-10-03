2 men convicted at trial on Tekashi 6ix9ine testimony
In this Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Tom Hays, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 3:17PM EDT
NEW YORK - Two men have been convicted in a federal case featuring the testimony of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (teh-KAH'-shee siks-NYN').
The verdict Thursday came at a Manhattan trial where he was a star government witness against fellow members of a violent faction of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, testified that he joined the gang to give him street credibility in exchange for a cut of his music industry earnings. He described being abducted and robbed at gunpoint after having a falling out with one of the defendants.
After his own arrest, Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty and became a co-operator. The decision made him a target of social media ridicule by other performers labeling him a “snitch.”
The rapper's co-operation could earn him a break at sentencing.
