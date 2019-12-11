A$AP Rocky to perform in Stockholm months after conviction
In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, ASAP Rocky poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London. (FILE Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10:42AM EST
STOCKHOLM - A$AP Rocky is back in Sweden. The American rapper is set to perform in Stockholm, where he was convicted of assault in August for a street brawl.
The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, will appear at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena Wednesday evening. Concert promoter Live Nation said last month that Mayers scheduled the show “after tremendous support from the Swedish fans.”
Mayers was arrested along with his two bodyguards and charged with assault after a 19-year-old man was hurt in the June 30 fight. He pleaded self-defence, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage.
Mayers and his bodyguards were all convicted but received conditional sentences, sparing them prison time unless they committed similar offences in the future.
During his return to Stockholm this week, A$AP Rocky had wanted to entertain inmates at Kronoberg prison, the facility where he was held for weeks this summer.
But Sweden's prison board nixed the prison concert, citing logistical and security issues.
More Celebrity News
- A$AP Rocky to perform in Stockholm months after conviction
- Weinstein could face jail, major hike in bail due to ankle monitor allegations
- Penn. court rejects Bill Cosby appeal of sex assault conviction
- Weinstein accused of misusing ankle monitor; $5M bail sought
- R. Kelly charged with paying bribe before marriage to Aaliyah
Top Entertainment News
- Author Peter Handke takes Nobel Literature Prize amid protest
- Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61
- Kyle Lowry among celebs to make onstage cameos in 'The Nutcracker'
- Engineer behind collapsed Radiohead stage argues professional hearing has no jurisdiction
- Golden snubs and surprises, including little 'Cats' love