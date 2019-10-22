

The Associated Press





RICHMOND, Va. - Actor Alec Baldwin, known for his mocking impersonations of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” is coming to Virginia to help Democratic legislative candidates.

Baldwin is set to knock on doors, make calls and deliver pizza to volunteers at multiple stops around Virginia on Tuesday.

The progressive advocacy group People for the American Way helped organize the trip. Baldwin is a board member of the group and has been an outspoken critic of Trump.

Virginia is one of only four states holding legislative elections this year and the only one where partisan control of the legislature is up for grabs. National groups view Virginia as a warmup to the 2020 presidential cycle and are pouring money into the state.

Several other celebrities have been urging Virginians to vote.