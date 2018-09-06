Actor Burt Reynolds dead at age 82
In this March 12, 2016 file photo, Burt Reynolds sits on a 1977 Pontiac Trans-Am at the world premiere of "The Bandit" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 3:07PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 3:24PM EDT
NEW YORK - Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including 'Deliverance' and 'Boogie Nights,' has died at age 82, according to agent.
More to come...
