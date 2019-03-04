Actor Luke Perry dead at 52
Luke Perry participates in the "Riverdale" panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 1:05PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 1:09PM EST
LOS ANGELES - A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52.
Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.
Robinson says Perry's family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancee andformer wife.
The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.
The publicist added that Perry's family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.
More Celebrity News
- Actor Luke Perry dead at 52
- Khloe Kardashian now blames Tristan Thompson for breaking up family
- Johnny Depp suing ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, seeking $50M
- Actor Luke Perry hospitalized and 'under observation': publicist
- Regina King stuns in white, Glenn Close dons queenly gold at Academy Awards
Top Entertainment News
- Ryan Adams' UK and Ireland tour cancelled
- ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd at box office
- John Candy's loved ones on his enduring legacy, 25 years after his death
- Cynthia Dale returns to revered 'Street Legal' role 25 years after original
- 50 years after it opened, Alabama music studio plans a party