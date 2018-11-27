Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture
Alessia Cara performs during the half time show at the 106th Grey Cup between the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks in Edmonton, Alta. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 12:10PM EST
TORONTO - Alessia Cara says she's stepping away from her social media feeds after a recent onslaught of negative comments.
The Grammy-winning pop singer took to Instagram late Monday to share a number of screen shots from her Twitter account that showed users criticizing her appearance and firing obscenities at her.
The Brampton, Ont.-raised singer says the comments reflect “a way larger issue” with online bullying.
Cara, who grew up in Brampton, Ont., says she believes the separation created by computer and phone screens downplays the “gravity of words” in online conversations.
She also addressed the toxicity of “stan culture,” a term used to describe how super-fans divide themselves into factions online.
Performers including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Beyonce have ardent groups of supporters who boast about their favourite artist's latest achievements but some also attack other artists.
