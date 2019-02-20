Amal Clooney among the gang at Meghan Markle's baby shower
Amal Clooney arrives for the baby shower for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at The Mark Hotel Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 5:10PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 20, 2019 5:11PM EST
NEW YORK -- The not-so-secret baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex has apparently occurred, with Gayle King and Amal Clooney among an intimate group of friends gathered at a swanky hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
The smiling Meghan Markle has been surrounded by fans and photographers since news of her whirlwind trip to the city surfaced Monday. She has been spotted at several locations, including The Mark Hotel, the Met Breuer museum and Ralph Lauren's The Polo Bar, with decor that celebrates one of Prince Harry's favourite sports.
The 37-year-old duchess is due in late April. Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan's former TV show "Suits," was among old friends in town to fete the upcoming birth. Also out and about with Meghan: Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson.
More Celebrity News
- Amal Clooney among the gang at Meghan Markle's baby shower
- Lady Gaga, Christian Carino no longer together
- Meghan Markle spotted in New York for rumoured baby shower
- No plan for Jussie Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday
- Russell Peters helps take down alleged jewelry thief in New York City
Top Entertainment News
- Jussie Smollett now suspected of filing false report: police
- Legal hurdles would look familiar in any new R. Kelly case
- Canadian fashion and design insiders recall Karl Lagerfeld's charm, ingenuity
- Morrissey ends boycott of Canada, announces plans for spring tour
- Netflix announces creation of production hub in Toronto