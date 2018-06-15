Apple announces multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey
In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 3:04PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Apple says it has reached a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs for its streaming service.
Apple said Friday the programs will be released worldwide as part of a lineup of original content.
Apple has yet to launch its service, whose major competitors will include Amazon and Netflix.
Winfrey founded and heads the OWN channel as chair and CEO. She recently extended her contract with OWN through 2025.
An OWN spokeswoman said Winfrey has an exclusive on-camera deal with OWN but can appear elsewhere on a limited basis.
Winfrey's content for Apple will be solely for the streaming service, the representative said.
