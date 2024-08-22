

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN





Singer Ashanti and Nelly recently went from two to three.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, last month, a representative for Nelly told CNN on Wednesday.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time,” Ashanti wrote in a post on her Instagram page Wednesday, referring to a lyric from her hit song “Always On Time” with Ja Rule. “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!”

Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, confirmed last year that they had reunited as a couple.

Their romantic reunion came 20 years after they were first linked in a relationship, and a decade after they had split.

In April, the pair announced that they were engaged and expecting a baby in an exclusive statement given to Essence magazine.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” Ashanti said at the time. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

They reportedly wed in December 2023.

This is the first child for Nelly and Ashanti. The “Hot in Herre” rapper is a dad to two children from a previous relationship and adopted his niece and nephew after his sister died of leukemia in March 2005.