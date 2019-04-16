Bill Cosby's insurer settles LA accuser's suit before deposition
Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 2:55PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Bill Cosby says his insurance company is settling another accuser's lawsuit without his permission, a week before his scheduled deposition.
Cosby in a statement accuses American International Group Inc. of "egregious behaviour." He says he could have proven he was in New York during the alleged 2008 encounter with 18-year-old Chloe Goins at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.
Goins says Cosby drugged and molested her. Cosby was set to give a deposition in the case in prison next week.
Lawyer Craig Goldenfarb says Goins is pleased with the confidential settlement. An AIG spokesman says the insurer has no comment.
The 81-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term near Philadelphia for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.
AIG this month has also settled defamation lawsuits filed in Massachusetts by seven other Cosby accusers.
