

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found early today on Los Angeles' Venice Beach.

Police say he'd been caught in a rip current last weekend.

Patrol officers were flagged down around 1:25 a.m. by a person reporting that a body had washed ashore.

A Police Department statement says he was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified.

Gaspard went missing last Sunday after he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh.

The boy was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely.

The 39-year-old gained prominence in the W-W-E as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG.

After retiring in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”

He was about 46 metres from shore when he was last spotted by a lifeguard.

Police say a wave crashed over him and he was swept out to sea.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, issued a statement Tuesday thanking authorities and fans.

The statement says “We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad.”