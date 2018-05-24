Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein, Gwyneth Paltrow says
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 2014 amfAR Inspiration Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:42PM EDT
NEW YORK - Gwyneth Paltrow says ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened producer Harvey Weinstein after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct.
The 45-year-old actress told "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday she was "blindsided." Paltrow claimed she was 22 when Weinstein placed his hands on her at a hotel and suggested they go to a bedroom for massages.
Paltrow said she told Pitt what happened and the actor confronted Weinstein at a Broadway opening. Paltrow said, "It was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall."
Paltrow said Pitt leveraged his fame and power to protect her at a time when she didn't have fame or power.
The two, who were briefly engaged, broke up in 1997.
Representatives for Weinstein and Pitt did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
