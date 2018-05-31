Brigitte Nielsen expecting 5th child at 54 years old
In this April 11, 2011 file photo, actress Brigitte Nielsen launches her autobiography, "You Only Get One Life", at the London Book Fair, Earl's Court Exhibition Centre, London. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:31AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Fifty-four-year-old model, actress and reality star Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant with her fifth child.
The expectant Nielsen posted photos of herself lounging on Instagram and Twitter. She wrote the family is getting larger.
Nielsen is the mother of four sons, ranging in age from 34 to 23.
She married her fifth husband, Mattia Dessi, in 2006.
Nielsen didn't reveal a due date.
More Celebrity News
- Brigitte Nielsen expecting 5th child at 54 years old
- Harvey Weinstein indicted in New York rape case
- Kim Kardashian West goes to White House on behalf of woman serving life sentence for drug offence
- Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal
- Rape accuser had consensual relationship, Weinstein's lawyer says
Top Entertainment News
- Streaming services must pay up to save Canadian content: CRTC
- Drake claims Pusha T used blackface photo out of context
- Original map of Winnie-the Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood up for auction
- Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes, Hannibal Buress topline JFL42 in Toronto
- Barr cites Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies