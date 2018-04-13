Britney Spears welcomes new niece, congratulates Jamie Lynne Spears
In this April 19, 2015, file photo Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas. Britney Spears has a new niece. The singer on Thursday, April 12, 2018, tweeted congratulations to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the birth of her second daughter. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 2:59PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears has a new niece.
The singer on Thursday tweeted congratulations to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the birth of her second daughter, Ivey Joan Watson.
"I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world," Britney Spears wrote.
Jamie Lynn Spears also tweeted the announcement.
The 27-year-old former "Zoey 101" star married Jamie Watson in 2014. She also has a 9-year-old daughter with her former fiance.
