Cardi B announces birth of daughter on Instagram
In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Cardi B arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 1:26PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her first child.
The 25-year-old rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus during a post on Instagram Wednesday. The girl was born Tuesday.
The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.
This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.
