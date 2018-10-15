Chance the Rapper goes undercover as ridesharing driver to raise money for arts
In this Sept. 4, 2016, file photo, Chance The Rapper performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. Sturgill Simpson and Chance the Rapper are set to perform at the awards show this month. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that fellow nominee William Bell and Grammy winners Little Big Town and Gary Clark Jr. will also perform on the live telecast on Feb. 12. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 3:22PM EDT
CHICAGO - Chance the Rapper is so serious about raising money for arts education programs in Chicago that he took a second job as a Lyft driver to spread the word.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the Chicago-born Grammy-winning hip-hop artist who has given millions of dollars to Chicago Public Schools recently went undercover as a driver for the rideshare service to make a video that encourages riders to donate to the city's public schools arts programs.
The video shows Chance wearing shades and a maroon hat telling riders his name is John. Then he reveals his true identity and encourages riders to use the Lyft app's feature called Round Up and Donate that allows users to support his charity, The New Chance Fund, or others of their choice.
