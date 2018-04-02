Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, Channing Tatum, left, executive producer of the HBO documentary film "War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend," poses with his wife, actress Jenna Dewan Tatum, at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 10:24PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.
The couple broke the news in a joint Twitter post on Monday night, saying there are no salacious details behind the split. They say they are best friends who have decided their relationship has run its course.
The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.
Tatum has starred in box office hits like "Magic Mike" and "21 Jump Street."
