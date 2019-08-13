Comedian Andy Dick reports attack in New Orleans
In this Aug. 25, 2013, file photo, comedian Andy Dick arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at The Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 8:41AM EDT
NEW ORLEANS - Comedian Andy Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter.
Dick tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone knocked him to the ground with a punch early Saturday.
The comedian and musician is known for his role on the 1990s NBC-TV show “NewsRadio.” He was performing at a nightspot before the alleged assault.
Dick says he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, adding he was observed there for what he described as a “possible brain bleed.”
Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, says the performer didn't have any reason to expect to be attacked. He says he was “flabbergasted” by what happened.
State police haven't made any arrests.
More Celebrity News
- Comedian Andy Dick reports attack in New Orleans
- Alanis Morissette has welcomed her third child - a baby boy named Winter Mercy.
- Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage
- Oprah Winfrey praises her late friend and idol Toni Morrison
- Laverne Cox sees best and worst of times for trans people
Top Entertainment News
- Drake shares tattoo of Abbey Road cover after breaking The Beatles' chart record
- All eyes on Dildo, N.L., as Jimmy Kimmel broadcasts mayoral race
- Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' sets records on Billboard chart
- Bill Cosby's appeal to review handling of .MeToo case
- Samira Wiley says she'll never forget her 'Orange is the New Black' character