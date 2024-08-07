

Lianne Kolirin, CNN





Connie Chiume, the veteran South African actress who starred in the 2018 Marvel movie “Black Panther,” has died aged 72.

Her family confirmed her death at a Johannesburg hospital in a short statement published on social media.

In a brief announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, they said: “The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the International Acclaimed award winning actress Connie Chiume.

“Connie Chiume 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th August 2024. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

Chiume, who played tribal leader Zawavari in both “Black Panther” and its 2022 sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” was a household name in her native South Africa.

Paying tribute to her on X, the South African government posted: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered. #RIPConnieChiume.”

Chiume was born in South Africa in 1952 to a Malawian father and a Zulu mother, according to her profile on the website of her agency, MLA. Before embarking on a career in showbiz that spanned more than 45 years, she trained as a nurse and worked as a teacher.

Her first foray into the world of entertainment came in 1977 when she joined a musical show called “Sola Sola,” which toured Israel and Greece. She went on to rack up a host of credits on both stage and screen, including in the popular South African TV drama “Gomora.”

In a tribute on Instagram, MLA wrote: “We are all shocked and devastated at the passing of our beloved Connie��

“As the sun sets on this deeply sad day we will share more about Connie, her wonderful life and her incredible success in the industry in the weeks to come.

“We were all blessed to have known her.

“Connie’s family have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

