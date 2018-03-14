Daughter of Steve Jobs is working on a memoir
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 3:42PM EDT
NEW YORK - Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, has a book deal.
Grove Press announced Wednesday that Brennan-Jobs is working on a coming-of-age memoir, "Small Fry." The book is scheduled for Sept. 4.
Brennan-Jobs, 39, has been in the news much of her life. Steve Jobs was estranged from her mother, Chrisann Brennan, and initially denied that Lisa was his daughter. Brennan-Jobs was written about in Walter Isaacson's bestselling Steve Jobs biography and has been depicted in films such as "Steve Jobs," written by Aaron Sorkin. Grove Press is calling book the "poignant" story of growing up in different worlds and contending with a famous and unpredictable father.
