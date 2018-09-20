Demi Lovato's mom says star is 'getting the help she needs'
In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 11:56AM EDT
NEW YORK - Demi Lovato's mother says the singer is “doing really well” nearly two months after being hospitalized for a drug overdose.
In an interview aired this week on Newsmax TV , Dianna De La Garza says the pop star is “happy, she's healthy, she's working on her sobriety, and she's getting the help she needs.”
She says she found out about the overdose through text messages from people who had heard the news.
She then got confirmation from Lovato's assistant and says, “I was in shock; I didn't know what to say.”
De La Garza says she “didn't know for two days if she was going to make it or not.”
Lovato was sober for six years before relapsing. De La Garza says her daughter's outlook “encourages me about her future and the future of our family.”
More Celebrity News
- Demi Lovato's mom says star is 'getting the help she needs'
- Meghan Markle's mom joins royals at UK fundraiser for Grenfell Tower victims
- Julie Chen leaves 'The Talk' as husband faces sexual misconduct allegations
- Celebrities turn out to help Rihanna's Diamond Ball shine
- Paul McCartney 'having fun' sharing his saucy reflections on the Beatles
Top Entertainment News
- Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan named finalist for Man Booker Prize
- Digital version of classical pianist Glenn Gould set to tour with live orchestra
- Fukunaga to direct next James Bond film for release in 2020
- 'I still stand behind my decision to publish,' ousted editor says of Ghomeshi essay
- Woman accused of making false pregnancy claim, rape allegation sued by Drake