Diddy's former girlfriend and mother to 3 children dies
'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter, left, pose on Nov. 4, 2004, as they arrived for Combs' 35th birthday celebration in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 5:33PM EST
LOS ANGELES - Kim Porter, Diddy's former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died.
A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Thursday. No further details were immediately available.
Diddy and Porter, a former model, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.
Their children are a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters. Combs also has three other children with other women.
Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure. Quincy Brown appears on the Fox series “Star.”
More Celebrity News
- Diddy's former girlfriend and mother to 3 children dies
- Idris Elba's daughter named Golden Globe Ambassador
- 2015 'Bachelor' star pleads guilty to reduced charge in fatal crash
- 'Superwoman' star Lilly Singh joins creators taking a break from YouTube
- Cyrus, Hemsworth donate $500K after losing home in wildfire
Top Entertainment News
- Chainsmokers, Alessia Cara to perform at 2018 iHeartRadio Canada Jingle Ball
- Cirque du Soleil employees uncomfortable with decision to perform in Saudi Arabia
- 'Game of Thrones' returning in April 2019 for final season
- Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos
- Cineplex reports third-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue up