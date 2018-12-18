Director Penny Marshall, of TV’s ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ dead at 75
Actress and director Penny Marshall arrives at the 16th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday, May 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Last Updated Tuesday, December 18, 2018 2:40PM EST
Actress and director Penny Marshall, best known for her role on “Laverne and Shirley,” has died at age 75, her publicist confirms.
Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home from complications from diabetes.
In a statement, Marshall’s family said they are “heartbroken” over her death.
As an actress, Marshall was best known for her role as Laverne DeFazio in the 1970s sitcom, “Laverne & Shirley.”
She went on to direct as well, taking on projects such as “Big and “A League of Their Own.”
With the success of “Big,” she became the first woman to have ever directed a film that grossed more than $100 million, according to the statement released by her publicist.
Marshall was the sister of late film director, Gary Marshall, who died in 2016.
She is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren Spencer, Bella and Viva.
