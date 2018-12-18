

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Actress and director Penny Marshall, best known for her role on “Laverne and Shirley,” has died at age 75, her publicist confirms.

Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home from complications from diabetes.

In a statement, Marshall’s family said they are “heartbroken” over her death.

As an actress, Marshall was best known for her role as Laverne DeFazio in the 1970s sitcom, “Laverne & Shirley.”

She went on to direct as well, taking on projects such as “Big and “A League of Their Own.”

With the success of “Big,” she became the first woman to have ever directed a film that grossed more than $100 million, according to the statement released by her publicist.

Marshall was the sister of late film director, Gary Marshall, who died in 2016.

She is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren Spencer, Bella and Viva.