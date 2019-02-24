'Empire' star Terrence Howard shows support for Jussie Smollett
In a September 23, 2017 file photo, actor Terrence Howard attends Fox's celebration of the "Empire" and "Star" television shows at One World Observatory in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:09PM EST
CHICAGO - Actor Terrence Howard, who plays the father of Jussie Smollett's character on "Empire," is expressing support on social media for his fellow cast member, who is accused of staging an attack on himself.
Howard took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a video of Smollett holding a giggling baby with the message: "All your lil homies got you."
Smollett, who is black and gay, is charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He's accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself last month in downtown Chicago.
Police say Smollett planned the hoax because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. Smollett denies the allegations.
"Empire" producers said Friday that Smollett's character will be removed from the final two episodes of this season.
More Celebrity News
- 'Empire' star Terrence Howard shows support for Jussie Smollett
- Prosecutors paint dark, fearsome portrait of R. Kelly in indictments
- If proven, Smollett allegations could be a 'career killer'
- Peter Tork, Monkees' lovable bass-guitar player, dead at 77
- Amal Clooney among the gang at Meghan Markle's baby shower
Top Entertainment News
- Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars
- Canadian Oscar nominees include animators, sound mixers and set decorator
- 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Anne With an E' win at ACTRA Awards
- Jenkins' 'If Beale Street Could Talk' cleans up at Independent Spirit Awards
- Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time