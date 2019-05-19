Eurovision scolds Madonna for Palestinian flag display
Honoree Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 12:53PM EDT
JERUSALEM - Eurovision Song Contest organizers say they were taken aback by the display of a Palestinian flag during Madonna's guest appearance, which defied contest rules.
While Madonna performed her new single, two of her dancers flashed Israeli and Palestinian flags pinned on their backs.
The European Broadcast Union, or EBU, said Sunday that Madonna had not cleared that part of the act with broadcasters and "was advised as to the non-political nature of the event."
Yet most reactions to Madonna's performance had nothing to do with her political gesture. Many panned her for singing off key.
Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams paid over $1 million to bring Madonna in for the event.
EBU also said it is considering "consequences" for Iceland's performers, who whipped out a Palestinian flag during the vote tally.
