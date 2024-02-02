Footballer-turned-actor Carl Weathers, who starred as Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' movies dies
Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2024 2:49PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2024 2:49PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) - Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died. He was 76.
Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep.”
Comfortable flexing his muscles on the big screen in “Action Jackson” as he was joking around on the small screen in such shows as “Arrested Development,” Weathers was perhaps most closely associated with Creed, who made his first appearance as the cocky, undisputed heavyweight world champion in 1976's “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone.
“It puts you on the map and makes your career, so to speak. But that's a one-off, so you've got to follow it up with something. Fortunately those movies kept coming, and Apollo Creed became more and more in people's consciousness and welcome in their lives, and it was just the right guy at the right time,” he told The Daily Beast in 2017.
Most recently, Weathers has starred in the Disney+ hit “The Mandalorian,” appearing in all three seasons.
Weathers, who played in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, spent three seasons (1971-73) in the Canadian Football League with the B.C. Lions before retiring from football in 1974.
