Gal Gadot visits kids at hospital in 'Wonder Woman' costume
This image released by Kelly Swink Sahady shows Gal Gadot, dressed as Wonder Woman kissing Sahady's daughter Karalyne during a visit to Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church, Va. Gadot signed autographs and posed for photos with patients and staffers and they posted some of the pictures to social media. (Kelly Swink Sahady via AP)
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 2:16PM EDT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot visited children at a Virginia hospital wearing her iconic Amazonian armour costume from the superhero film.
At Inova Children's Hospital in northern Virginia, Gadot signed autographs Friday and posed for photos with patients and staffers.
One mom, Kelly Sahady of Sterling, posted photos to social media of Gadot holding her 7-month-old daughter and giving her a kiss. Sahady tells WUSA-TV her daughter, Karalyne, is fighting an aggressive form of pediatric cancer called acute myeloid leukemia. She says meeting Gadot was a fun break.
Crews have been shooting “Wonder Woman 1984” in the Washington region in recent weeks.
