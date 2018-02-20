George and Amal Clooney donate $500k to march against guns
George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney arrive at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 2:46PM EST
NEW YORK -- Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, are donating $500,000 to students organizing nationwide marches against gun violence, and they say they'll also attend next month's planned protests.
In a statement released Tuesday, the couple says they're inspired by the "courage and eloquence" of the survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a former student went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilizing a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.
The Clooneys say they're donating the money in the names of their eight-month-old twins Ella and Alexander. The couple also says the family plans to "stand side by side" with students next month.
