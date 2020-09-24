'Grateful': Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik
In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:10PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:12PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Model Gigi Hadid and her musician boyfriend Zayn Malik took to social media to celebrate the arrival of an infant girl, with dad saying he's “grateful” and “thankful.”
“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine,” Malik wrote on Twitter.
He shared a black and white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands. Hadid also shared a similar photo on Instagram, with the caption: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changing our world. So in love.”
Neither parent revealed the baby's name.
The supermodel confirmed her pregnancy in April at Jimmy Fallon's “The Tonight Show.” It is Hadid's her first child with boyfriend Malik, a former member of One Direction.
Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, have been dating off-and-on for several years. She has become one of the world's most in-demand models and he was the first to leave One Direction to strike out as a solo artist.
More Celebrity News
- 'Grateful': Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik
- Crowdfund for 'Battlestar Galactica' star Michael Hogan exceeds $150K goal
- Actor Masterson's lawyer denies and denounces rape charges
- Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown
- Paris Hilton says she 'feels free' after YouTube documentary
Top Entertainment News
- Beverley McLachlin remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg in award-winning memoir
- Neon Dreams and Chantal Kreviazuk test waters of multi-province concert tours
- Disney delays 'Black Widow,' Spielberg's 'West Side Story'
- Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' fame sued for defamation
- Elton John announces new North American dates for final tour