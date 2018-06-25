Heather Locklear arrested for alleged attack on deputy, EMT
This booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows actress Heather Locklear who was arrested on suspicion of fighting first responders after a report of a domestic dispute on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Ventura County Sheriff‚Äôs Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 5:15PM EDT
VENTURA, Calif. - Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of fighting with first responders for the second time this year.
Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian says Locklear was released from jail Monday after posting $20,000 bail.
He says Locklear appeared extremely intoxicated when deputies arrived at her Southern California home after a domestic dispute call at about 11 p.m. Sunday.
He says Locklear kicked one deputy and then kicked a paramedic who came to evaluate her.
The 56-year-old actress was taken to a hospital then taken to jail and booked on two battery counts.
Locklear's managers did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- After death, XXXTentacion tops Billboard Hot 100 chart
- Tantoo Cardinal among Canadians invited to join academy behind Oscars
- Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, Amy Schumer among film academy invitees
- 'Jurassic World' sequel stomps its way to $150 million debut
- Singer Anita Baker, Black Panther film honoured at BET Awards