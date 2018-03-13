Heather Locklear charged with battery of first responders
This undated booking photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows actress Heather Locklear. Locklear was arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies at her California home, authorities said Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 7:12PM EDT
VENTURA, Calif. - Heather Locklear has been charged with several counts of battery against first responders who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.
The 56-year-old “Melrose Place” actress was charged Monday with four misdemeanour counts of battery on an officer or emergency personnel, and one misdemeanour count of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Sheriff's officials said Locklear kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she had been violent with her boyfriend Feb. 26. No domestic violence charges have been filed.
Locklear's representatives did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
She's scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court.
Defendants in misdemeanour cases generally do not have to appear in person if they are represented by an attorney.
