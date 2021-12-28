Hugh Jackman announces he has Covid-19
Hugh Jackman, here in August, has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19. (LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
Share:
Lisa Respers France, CNN
Published Tuesday, December 28, 2021 11:29PM EST
(CNN) -- Hugh Jackman went from praising those on Broadway who have stepped up in the face of the pandemic to sharing that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
The two-time Tony Award winner, who will star in the upcoming revival of "The Music Man" on Broadway set to open in February, announced his diagnosis Tuesday via a video on his verified Instagram account.
"I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid," the caption to the video read. "Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP!"
"My symptoms are like a cold," Jackman said during the video. "I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I'm fine."
Jackman recently paid tribute to understudies on Broadway after Kathy Voytko, Sutton Foster's understudy as Marian Paroo in "The Music Man," filled in for Foster on short notice after Foster tested positive.
In a video captured by a member of the show's audience and posted on social media, Jackman asked the understudies to join him on stage and called them "the bedrock of Broadway."
"I'm emotional because it humbles me," he said. "Their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent. The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway."
He was upbeat in announcing his own Covid-19 diagnosis, urging others to "stay safe, be healthy, be kind" and promising to return to the stage as soon as he is able.
Share:
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- 'Da Vinci Code' author settles lawsuit alleging secret life
- 'Come From Away' musical permanently closes in Toronto amid surge in COVID-19 cases
- Indigenous comedian and host of 'The Candy Show,' Candy Palmater dead at 53
- 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
- `Spider-Man' surpasses $1 billion globally in second weekend