James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' actress Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland attend 'The Suicide Squad' film premiere in 2021. Broadimage/Shutterstock
Share:
Lisa Respers , CNN
Published Monday, February 21, 2022 5:11PM EST
(CNN) -- James Gunn is looking to secure the ultimate contract with Jennifer Holland.
"The Suicide Squad" director posted a photo of Holland sporting an engagement ring on his verified Instagram account over the weekend.
The pair have been dating since 2015. Holland is also the star of the series he created, "Peacemaker."
The HBO Max show is a spinoff of "The Suicide Squad" and stars Jon Cena in the title role. (HBO Max is owned by CNN's parent company.)
Gunn was previously married to "The Office" star Jenna Fischer. They divorced in 2008.
Share:
More Celebrity News
- James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' actress Jennifer Holland
- Actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing in LA
- Judge blocks release of Bob Saget's autopsy records for now
- Fashion mogul Peter Nygard's sex assault case adjourned to late March
- Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19