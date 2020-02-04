

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- You can't stop the incredible force of Jann Arden.

Whether it's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards next month, or a cross-country tour that launches in May, the Calgary chanteuse is going to be everywhere in the coming months.

And that's not even counting the upcoming second season of her hit CTV series "Jann" or a book she's planning to release in the fall.

The singer says one of the lessons she's gleaned from Canada's music industry is that you can't "rest on old victories," so she's packing her schedule with future goals.

Arden will embark on a 19-date Canadian tour that kicks off in St. John's on May 7, before winding through cities that include Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

She's also recently put the finishing touches on a new book called "If I Knew Then," which explores life after 50.

The "Insensitive" and "Will You Remember Me" singer will also release "Hits & Other Gems" on May 1, a collection of her greatest hits and live tracks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.