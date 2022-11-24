Jennifer Lopez's social media accounts have gone dark
Jennifer Lopez's social media went dark on Tuesday. The singer here arrives at the Tribeca Festival on June 08, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Share:
Lisa Respers France, CNN
Published Thursday, November 24, 2022 8:09AM EST
What is Jennifer Lopez up to?
The actress and singer's social media went dark on Tuesday and followers are trying to figure out what it means.
All of the previous posts on her verified Instagram account have been deleted and there were no new postings on her Facebook, Tik Tok and Twitter accounts.
Lopez has close to 347 million followers in total, with the bulk of those - 226 million - on Instagram. The photo on that account was absent Wednesday with only a black dot showing.
Such actions by a celebrity usually precede some sort of major announcement. Friday marks the 20th anniversary of her third studio album "This Is Me... Then," which she dedicated to her then-beau (now husband) Ben Affleck.
The album included the singles "Jenny from the Block," "All I Have" and "Dear Ben."
Over on Twitter, where the last action on her account was a retweet from the account of her forthcoming film "Shotgun Wedding," costarring Josh Duhamel, there were some questions and a bit of excitement.
"Something big must be happening!," one fan account tweeted.
CNN has reached out to reps for Lopez for comment.
Share:
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- NYPD: No known threats to Macy's Thanksgiving parade, but tight security
- New musical brings high-energy world of K-pop to Broadway
- Gone in 9 minutes: How Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
- James Cameron almost didn't choose Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet to star in 'Titanic'
- Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Astoria, Oregon