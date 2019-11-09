‘Jersey Shore’ star pleads not guilty to domestic violence
FILE - This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Ortiz-Magro pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and other misdemeanors Friday, Nov. 8, after his arrest last month in the Hollywood Hills. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 5:18PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and other misdemeanors after his arrest last month in the Hollywood Hills.
The 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro entered the plea Friday in Los Angeles to seven misdemeanor counts that also included criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest.
Police say Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and they had to use a stun gun to take him into custody on Oct. 4.
Ortiz-Magro’s attorney Scott Leemon says the facts around the arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, and they look forward to addressing the situation with the city attorney.
Ortiz-Magro has had frequent disputes with Jennifer Harley, his on-and-off girlfriend and mother of his child. Harley has also been arrested involving scuffles with Ortiz-Magro but charges were dismissed.
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Domingo won’t perform at Tokyo Olympics cultural events
- Atwood doc 'a love story between Margaret and Graeme,' say filmmakers
- Streep, Miranda and Stone are named as Met Gala co-chairs
- Bell Media radio stations will play 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' again
- Ginsburg, in book, questions confidential .MeToo agreements