Jessi Cruickshank to debut Facebook Watch show 'New Mom, Who Dis'
Jessi Cruickshank poses on the red carpet at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Canadian TV personality Jessi Cruickshank is set to debut a show about motherhood on Facebook Watch. A news release says "New Mom, Who Dis?" will air in Canada and globally each week, starting March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:49PM EDT
Canadian TV personality Jessi Cruickshank is set to debut a show about motherhood on Facebook Watch.
A news release says "New Mom, Who Dis?" will air in Canada and globally each week, starting March 27.
The show will include interviews and celebrity guests as it explores all things mom in funny and candid ways.
"New Mom, Who Dis?" is from lifestyle entertainment company Kin.
Cruickshank has documented her own experiences as a mom to twin toddlers on social media.
She is also known for her comical takes on pop-culture as former host of CBC's "The Goods" and MTV's "The Hills After Show."
